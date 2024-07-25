Broward County School Board

Broward school board makes initial payment of $32 million to charters after debt debacle

The district made the first of three payments on July 10

By News Service of Florida

The Broward County school district this month made an initial payment of nearly $32 million to charter schools after it was determined that it did not properly share tax revenues, Florida Department of Education General Counsel Andrew King said Wednesday.

The district made the first of three payments on July 10.

The Broward County School Board in April agreed to the payments, which are tied to a 2018 voter-approved referendum that raised property taxes for increased teacher pay and to improve school safety.

Additional payments will occur July 10 the next two years, with an overall total of about $108 million, King said.

