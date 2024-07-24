Broward County Public Schools earns A grade for first time since 2011

Broward County Public Schools has earned an A grade for the first time since 2011.

The school district has been trying for years to get back to top-flight status. Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn is expected to host a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the efforts that preceded the achievement.

The Florida Department of Education grades schools and school districts, and published its findings in a 2024 accountability report. See the data here.

Forty-three percent of schools in Broward also earned an A grade, and 27 percent got a B. The county had no D or F schools.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools also retained its A grade. Fifty-four percent of its schools received an A, and 28 percent got a B grade. The county had no F schools.