School security monitor put student in chokehold, slammed him into planter: BSO

A school security monitor was arrested after allegedly putting a student in a "headlock" and "[slamming] him onto a concrete planter box" at a Fort Lauderdale middle school, an arrest report said.

Rubyne Burrows, 32, faces one count of child abuse related to an incident at William Dandy Middle School in February, according to an arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The report describes that the alleged abuse was caught on video, in which Burrows can allegedly be seen applying pressure to someone’s neck and slapping someone in the face.

The victim, a boy of unknown age, told police he was “talking back” to a security guard when the guard told him, “I slap kids,” according to the arrest report.

The victim said Burrows grabbed him by the hoodie and let him go three times before putting him in a "chokehold" and slamming “him into an aloe pit.” Then Burrows “rubbed his fist against his head… stood up and pushed him and told him to go to class,” the student said.

The student went to an emergency room and said he suffered a contusion on his jaw as a result.

Burrows surrendered to police on Sunday and was being held on $10,000 bond, records showed.

In a statement Tuesday, Broward County Public Schools officials said Burrows resigned after the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. The District is aware of the recent arrest of a former BCPS employee. The employee in question resigned from the District in February 2024 following allegations of misconduct," the statement read. "Upon learning of the allegations in February, the school administration took immediate action to remove the individual away from students. The District's Special Investigative Unit fully cooperated with local law enforcement throughout the investigation."