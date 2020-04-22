Broward High School Seniors to Receive Virtual Graduation Ceremony

What to Know Broward County Public Schools announced high school seniors would receive a virtual graduation

2020 has been a hectic ending for many seniors’ high school careers, with the coronavirus pandemic practically cancelling many farewell events.

However, Broward County Public Schools still wants to send many students off the right way by holding a virtual graduation.

“After completing more than a decade of schooling, [seniors] have reached a proud milestone and are ready to jump into the next chapter of life,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie wrote in a letter to the class of 2020.

“With the education and training [seniors] have received, you are well prepared to be successful on whatever path you take. Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable.”

The virtual graduations will take place between Jun 15th and 28th on BECON-TV. The graduation date for each high school will be announced on May 1st.

School officials say the graduation ceremony will remain relatively unchanged, with speeches and roll calls of graduates being confirmed.