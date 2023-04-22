Broward Sheriff's Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting in West Park

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in West Park late Saturday evening that killed one man.

BSO said the shooting took place just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street.

BSO Fire Rescue responded and found one male victim, who was transported to Memorial Hospital where he later died. Investigators did not release the victim's identity at this time.

Investigators did not release details on the shooter involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.