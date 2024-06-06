Broward's top prosecutor warns of dangerous phishing e-mail

Broward’s State Attorney Harold Pryor put out a warning after a resident came forward denouncing a phishing e-mail designed to mimic one from the prosecutor’s office.

Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor described it as a trend happening locally and nationally.

“I wanted to alert our citizens,” Pryor told NBC6. “I want to alert anyone who’s watching this that the state attorney’s office or no governmental agency, law enforcement agency or prosecutorial agency, are ever going to reach out to citizens in that manner and try to get funding or information from them.”

Several days ago, a Broward resident received an e-mail that used the State Attorney’s logo and the official seal.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pryor said the scammer claims the victim has “absconded” with company funds and tries to pressure them into responding to arrange “repayment.”

The goal of the scam is to try to trick individuals into responding and providing information that could be used to defraud them, he added.

Always be skeptical of e-mails or text messages asking for private information, like social security number, banking information, address and or phone number, Pryor reminded the public.

“Try to do more research on them, go to the actual company’s website,” said Pryor, who recommended people call the purported company and ask questions. “I think the best way to approach these things is to be suspicious, be hyper-critical.”

Pryor told NBC6 his office receives these types of complaints often and they typically come from elderly residents.

“We work closely with other law enforcement agencies to track down those committing fraudulent scams,” he said. “We will pursue and we will vigorously prosecute you.”

If you do get any suspicious e-mails, texts or calls you can contact the Broward State Attorney’s office at (954) 831-6995 or forward the suspicious e-mail to SAO17@browardsao.com.