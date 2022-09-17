BSO Deputies Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Carjacking, Sexually Battering, Robbing Woman

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers who are accused of an armed carjacking in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 18-year-old Corey Jones and a 16-year-old accomplice, committed armed kidnapping and sexual battery on a woman by carjacking her at gunpoint.

Detectives said the two armed males walked up to the victim as she was returning home and forced her into the backseat of her car.

They then drove her to an unknown location and sexually battered her multiple times.

Authorities added that the suspects then drove her to a bank ATM and forced her to withdraw money from her account and sexually battered her again.

The woman was able to get help when the suspects eventually forced her out of her car and drove away in it.

On Thursday, September 15, detectives located the woman's car in Pompano Beach and saw Jones in the driver’s seat.

Although Jones tried to flee, detectives caught him and was swiftly taken into custody.

In his efforts to evade deputies Jones dropped two phones -- one of them belonged to the victim.

On Friday, detectives took the 16-year-old male into custody and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Both Jones and the 16-year-old confessed to the offenses.

They each face felony charges of sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping an adult, carjacking with a firearm and robbery with a weapon.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.