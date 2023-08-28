4 hospitalized after BSO Fire Rescue helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach

Four people were hospitalized after a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach Monday morning.

The helicopter went down around 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said three people were onboard the helicopter.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed smoke and flames coming from the helicopter before it spun around and fell from the sky.

RAW: Video from witness Buck Daily shows a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashing in Pompano Beach.

BSo officials said the chopper was heading to a scene in North Lauderdale when it crashed into a one-story multi-unit apartment building.

Witness footage showed a portion of the building completely on fire with thick black smoke rising into the air.

Crews were seen pouring water onto the building, which had a massive hole in its roof.

NBC6 Aerial footage shows a damaged building in Pompano Beach after a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter crash.

Another witness video showed two men who appeared to be possible helicopter crewmembers climbing down the roof of the building shortly after the crash.

Two crewmembers and two civilians who weren't on the helicopter were transported to a local hospital from the scene, BSO officials said. Their identities haven't been released.

Dixie Highway was shutdown between Northeast 5th Street and Northeast 10th Street.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.