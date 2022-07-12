Broward County

BSO Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect After Chase, Bailout in Davie

Officials said one of the suspects was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night in Deerfield Beach

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An armed attempted murder suspect and a passenger are on the run after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday through two Broward County cities, officials said.

The chase began in Pompano Beach with Broward County Sheriff's Office and continued into Davie, officials said.

Officers then found the vehicle abandoned near the 500 block of Southwest 36th Street.

Witnesses said the suspect and a passenger exited the car armed with handguns, officials said.

Officials said one of the suspects was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night in Deerfield Beach.

The shooting stemmed from a family matter and left a man wounded, officials said.

Sheriff's office officials initially said the suspect had been wanted for murder, but later said it was attempted murder.

The pair is still at large. Officers from the Davie and Plantation police departments joined BSO in the search.

Officials did not provide further information or a description of the subject.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

