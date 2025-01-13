Broward County

BSO searching for gunman in I-595 road-rage shooting that left woman hospitalized

Rondrica Davis was hospitalized after the Friday night shooting

By Brian Hamacher

Authorities are searching for a gunman behind a road-rage shooting on Interstate 595 in Davie last week that left a woman hospitalized.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-595 near Hiatus Road.

In a news release Monday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened when a black pickup truck approached a Ford Escape from behind at a high rate of speed.

The Escape, which was in the far left lane, attempted to allow the truck to pass and the truck eventually got in front of the Escape.

The driver of the truck got in front of the Escape and suddenly braked, then the truck got to the left of the Escape and someone inside opened fire, officials said.

Rondrica Davis, a passenger in the Escape, was struck by the gunfire as the truck sped away.

""I'm actually on 595, there was a black Dodge Ram, just shot at me and my wife, and she's bleeding," Davis' husband said in a 911 call from the incident released Monday.

Davis was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Detectives are searching for the truck and the shooter and announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with info is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4888.

