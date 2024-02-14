Broward Sheriffs Office

BSO sergeant arrested on drug charges at Miami International Airport

Bryan Lorenzo, 35, was taken into custody after Customs and Border Protection officers said he arrived at the airport with suspected MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, an arrest report said

By NBC6

A Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested on drug charges at Miami International Airport.

Sgt. Bryan Vidal Lorenzo was arrested late Tuesday at the airport on charges of possession of a controlled substance and importing a controlled substance into Florida, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Bryan Lorenzo

Lorenzo, 35, was taken into custody after Customs and Border Protection officers said he arrived at the airport with suspected MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, the report said.

The drugs were found in his luggage in a ski pant cargo pocket, the report said.

Lorenzo was arrested and booked into jail. He was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Lorenzo was hired in June 2013 but has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

