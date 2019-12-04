Burglar Used Rock to Break Into Miami Bank: Cops

A burglar was caught red-handed after police say he used a rock to break into a Miami bank early Wednesday.

Aaron Farrid, 25, was taken into custody on burglary charges after officers found him inside the lobby of the Bank of America at 7760 W. Flagler Street just after 2 a.m., an arrest report said.

According to the report, Farrid tried to run from the officers but fell in the parking lot, dropping a black bag that contained more than $445 in cash, a screwdriver and a large rock.

Farrid was taken into custody and admitted to investigators that he used the rock to break the glass of the bank's front door to get inside, then used the screwdriver to pry open coin machines and take the cash, the report said.

Farrid was booked into jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.