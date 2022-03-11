Calle Ocho Music Festival Returns to Little Havana This Sunday

The largest Latin music festival in the nation will take place this Sunday right here in the 305.

The Calle Ocho Music Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Southwest 8th Street between 12th Avenue and 27th Avenue. It will be the first in-person Calle Ocho event in three years, with 2020's event canceled due to the COVID pandemic and 2021's event held virtually.

The marquee event of Carnival Miami will be filled with musical stages, international food, sampling sites and entertainment for all families to enjoy.

Some of the acts scheduled to perform include Yotuel, whose hit song "Patria y Vida" served as the battle cry for the #SOSCuba movement and won Song of the Year at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. Other acts include Albita, Osmani Garcia, Oro Solido and more.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are media partners for the event, with Telemundo 51 have a stage located at 24th Avenue.

For more information on the event, click on this link.