Candidates for Florida Governor, U.S. Senate Make Final Push Ahead of Election Day

With one day to go until voters cast their ballots Tuesday, politicians running for Florida’s Governor and one of the state’s seats in the U.S. Senate are crossing the state to make a final push for votes.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings will hold a final rally Monday evening in Fort Lauderdale as part of a Get Out the Vote event. Crist, who served one term as Governor as a Republican, will also hold events in Melbourne and Fort Pierce before ending the day in Tampa.

Demings spent Sunday campaigning in Fort Lauderdale, attacking her opponent - incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio - on controversial issues including abortion and more.

“The ability to go to college, the ability to have a good job, the ability to address climate change, the ability to address social security and Medicare for our seniors,” Demings said. “Everything that we care about is at stake.”

Rubio spoke Sunday at a rally in Miami-Dade County, criticizing the Biden Administration for its policies over the last 22 months.

“Are you better off today than you were 22 months ago before Joe Biden and the democrats took control of our government?” Rubio said. ‘The American people don’t want to pay four dollars a gallon for gas. It isn’t just illegal immigration, it’s fentanyl, it’s drugs, pouring into our city.”

Rubio was joined at the event by former President Donald Trump, who some believe may announce another run at the White House not long after Tuesday’s primary elections. Noticeably absent was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also is reportedly considering a run at the presidency.

“We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation,” Trump said. “We will stop the crime wave in democratic cities and give our police the power they need.”

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on what you need to know, click here for a complete guide.