Cannabis Conference Takes Place in Miami Beach

At the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, all things cannabis are on display.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together industry leaders, vendors and investors. The organizer bills it as the largest conference of its kind.

“There’s over 100 public companies here,” said Jason Raznick, Benzinga’s chief executive.“ You can shake hands with the CEO and see how this is going, how that’s going. That is what this is about.”

Dozens of vendors set up shop inside the hotel’s meeting rooms. Everything is cannabis centric, with information on technology related to cannabis available as well as the wellness aspect of it.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the areas largest law firms, Greenspoon Marder, has a booth offering legal advice.

“I think what’s happening is we are starting to see more and more folks who got in already and built businesses, trying to reach out and do what they can to help that next generation,” said vendor Gary Santo.

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair and one-time heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson are two of the featured speakers at the conference, which runs through Thursday.