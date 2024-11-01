Hallandale Beach

Car crashes into Hallandale Beach home

Officers could be seen taping off the scene at SW 1st Street and SW 1st Avenue, off of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

By Bri Buckley

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed into the back of a home in Hallandale Beach on Friday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue.

NBC6
A gas line was hit, but the leak was quickly secured by turning off a valve, authorities said.

Information on the suspected driver was not immediately available, though police did appear to be taking a man at the scene into custody.

The vehicle and building sustained damages, but it does not appear that an inspector will need to come out and review the structure, the fire department said.

