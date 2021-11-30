Car Crashes Into Swimwear Store Near Fort Lauderdale Beach

Police are investigating an early morning crash Tuesday where a luxury car ended up inside a swimwear store near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene located at 2931 East Las Olas Boulevard, which houses the Heart of The City swimsuit shop.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A silver Mercedes Benz was towed out of the shop with heavy damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported in the crash, but at least four mannequins were damaged as a result of the crash.