Broward

Car Crashes Into Swimwear Store Near Fort Lauderdale Beach

A silver Mercedes Benz was towed out of the shop with heavy damage to the front end as a result of the crash

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning crash Tuesday where a luxury car ended up inside a swimwear store near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene located at 2931 East Las Olas Boulevard, which houses the Heart of The City swimsuit shop.

A silver Mercedes Benz was towed out of the shop with heavy damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported in the crash, but at least four mannequins were damaged as a result of the crash.

