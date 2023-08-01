Car found, child still missing after Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Daytona Beach

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a young girl last seen in Daytona Beach.

Authorities are trying to find 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska, who was last seen on Saturday, July 29th, in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

She is a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5'5" and weighs 136 pounds.

On Monday, officials said they located the 2014, blue Dodge Caravan, she may have been traveling in, but Zdanska was still missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or call 911.