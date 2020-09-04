Car Found, Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Broward

Police are searching for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Broward County Friday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and South State Road 7 in unincorporated Broward.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials haven't released their identity.

Officials said the driver fled the scene but the car involved, a Honda Civic, was later found unoccupied in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident remains under investigation.