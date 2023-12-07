Miami-Dade

Caretaker arrested for exploiting 89-year-old with advanced Alzheimer's, Miami-Dade SAO announces

The victim, 89-year-old Lina Gomez, suffers from advanced Alzheimer's and Dementia.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrest of the caretaker of an impaired elderly victim.

The investigation by the Elder and Vulnerable Adult Exploitation Task Force involves the alleged looting of the victim's funds.

The victim, 89-year-old Lina Gomez, suffers from advanced Alzheimer's and Dementia, Fernandez Rundle told reporters at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Gomez had become non-verbal and did not have any family that could take care of her.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 78-year-old defendant, Zoraida Denis Mollinea, had befriended Gomez in 2016, according to Fernandez Rundle.

Zoraida Denis Mollinea, 78

Mollinea reportedly obtained a power of attorney, gained access to bank accounts, and eventually even sold the victim’s home.

Local

human trafficking 3 mins ago

Pair arrested for human trafficking, man accused of kidnapping victim's baby in South Miami

ybor City 3 hours ago

Tampa 14-year-old faces murder charge in mass shooting on Halloween weekend

It was reportedly sold for just under $400,000. Mollinea allegedly took the proceeds from the sale of that home and put them into a bank account.

Mollinea is now facing charges including grand theft, elderly exploitation, and a scheme to defraud.

A reporter asked about the victim's condition.

"She is not ok, I'm sorry to say," said Fernandez Rundle. "The latest information I have is that she has been rescued and taken to the hospital. She will be now in good hands where she should have been the last five years."

Fernandez Rundle says the State Attorney's Office is working with all of the providers in the hospital to get Gomez whatever she needs.

"Probably a complete medical overview at this point," she said.

At the same press conference, Fernandez Rundle also addressed two arrests made in connection to a human trafficking case.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeSouth Floridalooting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us