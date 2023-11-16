Carrie B tour boat hits docked vessel after heavy winds cause lines to snap in Fort Lauderdale

A couple sleeping on their boat received an alarming wakeup call Thursday when a tour boat crashed into their vessel after the lines that were securing it snapped due to the heavy storm in Fort Lauderdale.

The woman onboard, Stephany, spoke to NBC6 and said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their boat when they heard a loud bang coming from outside around 4 a.m.

When they went to investigate, they found a Carrie B Cruises tour boat had hit their boat. It is believed that the heavy wind gusts Wednesday night caused the lines securing the tour boat in place to snap, sending the ship down the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s so windy hope you can hear me, a wild wake up for a viewer who said it was so windy the lines securing a tour boat snapped and hit her boat! She and her bf were sleeping at the time. Everything is okay they’re just a bit shaken up. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/N7f3vprJ2u — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 16, 2023

Stephany told NBC6 the tour boat also hit a sailboat before it struck hers.

"We were all worried," Stephany said. "We were like 'is it hitting the bridge or hitting boats along the way?' No one was on the Carrie B. The lines had snapped because of the wind so it was just doing its thing down the New River."

Fire crews arrived at the scene to help them evacuate their boat, but Stephany told NBC6 they waited about an hour and a half for a tow boat to help take the Carrie B away.

At this time the Carrie B is securely docked and there were no reported injuries.