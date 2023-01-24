Cartwright Out Again as Broward Schools Superintendent, Agrees to Separation With Board

Dr. Vickie Cartwright is once again on her way out as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

The Broward County School Board and Cartwright agreed to a mutual separation at a special meeting Tuesday. The details of the separation agreement still have to be ironed out.

Cartwright had presented a report outlining some of her accomplishments during her tenure as superintendent, which included securing teacher raises and improved graduation rates.

But the board was apparently unswayed, and both sides were set to agree to the separation once the terms are settled.

Cartwright had been fired with a 5-4 vote in November after a surprise motion by Daniel Foganholi, one of several school board members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school shooting. Four other DeSantis appointees joined him.

But a month later, a newly-constituted, post-election school board rescinded that termination.

Cartwright was given a 90 probationary period to prove she’s up to the task, but the 90 days ended Tuesday.

Cartwright was hired as interim superintendent in July 2021 and was named permanent superintendent in February. Cartwright replaced Robert Runcie, who resigned after perjury charges were brought against him.

The district is the nation’s sixth-largest, with more than 270,000 students at 333 campuses and an annual budget of $4 billion.