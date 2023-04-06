Cash App Founder Bob Lee Had Moved to Miami Before Fatal Stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee had moved to Miami not long before the stabbing in San Francisco that took his life this week, family members said.

Lee, a 43-year-old father of two, was found with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday near San Francisco's Embarcadero waterfront. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police have given few other details in the killing, and said it remains under investigation.

Lee was a giant in the technology field, and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin. He was previously chief technology officer of Square, now known as Block, a financial technology start-up co-founded by the former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey.

In a Facebook post, Lee's father wrote that the two were living together in Miami after Lee moved to South Florida in October of last year.

"Life has been an adventure with two bachelors living together, and I’m so happy that we were able to become so close these last years," Rick Lee's post read. "Bob would give you the shirt off his back. He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy. Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him."

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Lee's killing further enflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco, where residents and business owners have grown increasingly concerned about violent crimes and thefts.

Lee's friend, former MMA fighter Jake Shields, told NewsNation Lee had moved out of San Francisco in part because of crime concerns.

"He did, you know, comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he actually had just relocated to Miami," said Shields. "So I'm not sure why he's even back there, I think he had a little business back in San Francisco for a couple days."

Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the social media site to reply to Shields' tweet about the killing, commenting that “violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately” and tagged the city's district attorney.

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the homicide “a horrible tragedy” and said that the city is prioritizing public safety.

“I’m confident that when the police make an arrest in cases like this, our district attorney will do what’s necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions,” she said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott offered his condolences Wednesday night to Lee's family and friends.

“There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city,” Scott said in the statement. “I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr. Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city.”