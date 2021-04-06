Caught on Camera: Teen Captures Giant Shark in Northwest Florida

Thomas Thompson was fishing with his family on spring break when he caught a massive shark off the coast in Destin, Florida.

The 16-year-old teen from Houma, Louisiana caught a 450 pound Mako shark measuring in at 75 inches long.

Thompson spent 2.5 hours trying to reel the shark in, but the boat was too small for the giant fish. Another boat came over and two experienced fisherman helped him get it onboard.

When asked what he was going to do with the giant shark, Thompson simply said “we’re going to eat it.“