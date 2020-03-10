Miami

CBP Officers in Miami Find Cocaine Hidden in Golf Club Shafts

The discovery was made Monday at the Miami International Mail Facility inside the golf clubs, which were heading to New York from Colombia

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a mail facility in Miami made a surprising discovery in a shipment from Colombia, when they inspected a set of golf clubs and found the shafts stuffed with cocaine.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a mail facility in Miami made a surprising discovery in a shipment from Colombia, when they inspected a set of golf clubs and found the shafts stuffed with cocaine.

The discovery was made Monday at the Miami International Mail Facility inside the golf clubs, which were heading to New York, officials said.

After the clubs were intercepted, officers drilled into one of the shafts and found the white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine. In all, about 1.14 pounds of cocaine was found in the clubs, officials said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Stokes Worry Over Florida Economy, State Budget

northwest miami-dade 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Release Sketch of Man Accused of Attempted Abduction

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless and creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs by any means into the U.S.," Christopher Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport, said in a statement. "Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities."

Officials said that with limited exceptions, all inbound international mail is subject to inspection by CBP officers.

This article tagged under:

MiamiSouth Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us