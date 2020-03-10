CBP Officers in Miami Find Cocaine Hidden in Golf Club Shafts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a mail facility in Miami made a surprising discovery in a shipment from Colombia, when they inspected a set of golf clubs and found the shafts stuffed with cocaine.

The discovery was made Monday at the Miami International Mail Facility inside the golf clubs, which were heading to New York, officials said.

After the clubs were intercepted, officers drilled into one of the shafts and found the white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine. In all, about 1.14 pounds of cocaine was found in the clubs, officials said.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless and creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs by any means into the U.S.," Christopher Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport, said in a statement. "Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities."

Officials said that with limited exceptions, all inbound international mail is subject to inspection by CBP officers.