Celebrity Hairdresser Opens Pop Up Salon Offering Free Blowouts in Miami Design District

Jonathan Van Ness has launched a Pop Up Salon in the Miami Design District for his new haircare line, JVN.

As Art Basel kicks off in South Florida, celebrity hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness has launched a pop-up salon in the Miami Design District that will offer free blowouts and styling services for a limited time.

Van Ness, celebrity podcast host and grooming expert on the Netflix series 'Queer Eye,' recently launched his own haircare line, JVN. The sustainable and inclusive line is designed for all genders and hair types, according to a press release.

The JVN Pop Up Salon in Miami offers services like dry styling and product sampling. Appointments for free blowouts and dry styling are available here.

The salon will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3711 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami.

In addition to dry styling and blow out appointments, guests can try out the new haircare line by testing the products out and learning about the collection.

Jonathan Van Ness himself may also make an appearance at one of the masterclasses he is leading on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, according to a press release.

Guests are eligible to receive a free product by signing up for emails or posting on social media. Details can be found on Instagram at @jvnhair.

