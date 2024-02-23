WATCH LIVE: 7 people rescued after seaplane lands on its side in Biscayne Bay near PortMiami

Cell phone video captured Thursday show the moments after a small plane landed on its side in Biscayne Bay.

Video shows the small plane in the middle of the water near several cruise ships as smaller boats navigated to it.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue a call came in of reports of a downed seaplane.

A total of seven passengers were on board, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

All passengers are out of the vessel and out of the water and officials said there are no reported injuries or transports.