Group tackles man who tried stealing $30K worth of Pokémon cards from SW Dade game store

A store owner and several martial arts coaches jumped into action to stop a man who allegedly tried to steal $30,000 worth of Pokémon cards from a store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The attempted theft happened Monday at the Pro Play Games store located on the 1400 block of southwest 107th Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Jasiel Manfarrol, entered the store and asked about see a binder filled with Pokémon cards, according to a police report. The store owner, Jorge Machado, said that once the binder of cards was placed on the counter, the suspect grabbed it and left the store.

The binder contained approximately 3,000 Pokémon cards valued at $30,000, according to Machado.

Jasiel Manfarrol

After leaving the store, the suspect was confronted by several people outside the shopping center, including two coaches from a nearby martial arts training center.

Surveillance video shows those wild moments when the group tackled Manfarrol outside the shopping center.

Police say during the struggle, Manfarrol took out a pair of pliers and made “several stabbing motions” at one of the men tackling while stating “I’m going to stab you,” in Spanish.

Detectives say Manfarrol was able to briefly get away, running to the rear of the shopping center, where officers caught him and arrested him.

Manfarrol is charged with grand theft and aggravated assault; he's now being held in jail on bond.