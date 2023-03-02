Central Florida Softball Players Help Injured Opponent Round Bases After Hitting Home Run

Members of a college softball team in central Florida put sportsmanship first last weekend when helping an injured opponent who could not finish running the bases after a home run.

The event took place last Saturday, when Southeastern University in Lakeland was hosting a game against Grand View University. One player for Grand View, catcher Kaitlyn Moses, hit a grand slam to give the Vikings the lead.

But, before she could get to second base, Moses fell to the ground with an injury. Two of the players for Southeastern, Leah Gonzalez and Chapel Cunningham, were among the group who rushed to help.

That’s when both members of the Fire helped lift Moses up and finish rounding the bases, stopping at each remaining base and allowing Moses to touch them so the home run would count.

“Me and Chapel were like ‘Girl, don’t you worry. You deserved that. You hit the ball, injuries happen. We’re here for you,’” Gonzalez said to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

According to rules, teammates of Moses could not help her touch the bases but there was no rule against the opponents doing so.

“I just knew it was the right thing to do. Here at Southeastern they teach us, or especially on our team, they try to tell us to do the thing that ought to be done and I knew that that was what we should do so we didn’t really think twice,” said Cunningham.

Grand View won the game 7-4.