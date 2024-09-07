Summer 2024 was the earth's hottest on record, breaking record set in 2023

June, July and August comprise "Meteorological Summer" – and this summer was the hottest on record for Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix, Europe (where we just had the Olympics), and for the entire planet.

In fact, Earth just broke the record that was set one year ago during the summer of 2023. We’ve now had 540 straight above-normal months for Earth and there’s a 95% chance 2024 will be even hotter than the record-setting 2023.

This summer also featured the two hottest days on record for the entire planet: July 21 and July 22, besting the previous record from July of 2023.

The world's average temperature climbed to its highest level ever recorded on Sunday, according to the European Union's climate monitor.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

One city that has stood out all summer – and now into fall – is Phoenix, where there have been over 100 straight triple-digit days and 56 consecutive days at 110° or higher, both new all-time records.

As we shift to Meteorological Fall – the months of September, October and November – human-caused climate change has made South Florida significantly hotter.

As of 2023, Miami averages 2.8° warmer than back in 1970, and there are 36 additional above-normal days compared to 1970.