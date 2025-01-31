Miami-Dade County

Charges dropped for ex-Miami-Dade mayoral candidate's campaign treasurer accused of sex with minor

By Christian Colón

The campaign treasurer for a former Miami-Dade mayoral candidate who was arrested last year after police said he allegedly carried on a sexual relationship with an underage boy is no longer facing charges.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced Friday that they won't be prosecuting Andy Santana, who was arrested in October on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

NBC6 has reached out to the State Attorney's Office for more information about why the charges were dropped.

Santana's attorney didn't want to comment about the drop in charges.

Santana, of Hialeah, had been the campaign treasurer for Alex Otaola, who ran for Miami-Dade mayor last year but came in third in the Aug. 20 primary as incumbent Daniella Levine Cava won reelection.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim, a 17-year-old male, and Santana were engaged in a sexual relationship from May 12 through about Sept. 15.

Santana allegedly gave the teen recreational drugs on at least one occasion, the report said.

According to the report, the teen said he would have sex with Santana at least five times a week and said he would spend some weekends at Santana's apartment.

The teen said the relationship ended in September when Santana was "becoming concerned with potential information of him and the victim engaging in sexual activity disclosed on social media," the report said.

