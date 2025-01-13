Chase involving FHP, BSO ends in PIT maneuver and rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale

Four suspects were taken into custody after a chase involving the Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff's Office ended in a PIT maneuver and rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale Monday, officials said.

The incident began as BSO's Burglary Apprehension Team and FHP troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect with active warrants in the area of Arizona Avenue and Houston Street, BSO officials said.

The suspect was in a vehicle with three other people when FHP tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehcile fled.

A prusuit ensued and at one point, the driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught, officials said.

The three other suspects continued fleeing in the car until FHP used a PIT maneuver to stop them, which caused the vehicle to crash on Sunrise Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, officials said.

The remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle flipped onto it's side, with multiple officials with BSO and FHP nearby.

Officials haven't released the identities of the suspects but said some were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.