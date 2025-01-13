Fort Lauderdale

Chase involving FHP, BSO ends in PIT maneuver and rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale

Four suspects were taken into custody after the Monday afternoon pursuit, officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four suspects were taken into custody after a chase involving the Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff's Office ended in a PIT maneuver and rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale Monday, officials said.

The incident began as BSO's Burglary Apprehension Team and FHP troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect with active warrants in the area of Arizona Avenue and Houston Street, BSO officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspect was in a vehicle with three other people when FHP tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehcile fled.

A prusuit ensued and at one point, the driver got out and tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The three other suspects continued fleeing in the car until FHP used a PIT maneuver to stop them, which caused the vehicle to crash on Sunrise Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, officials said.

The remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle flipped onto it's side, with multiple officials with BSO and FHP nearby.

Local

6 to Know 11 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Florida 1 hour ago

Three dolphins found dead in Florida died from bird flu, testing finds

Officials haven't released the identities of the suspects but said some were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us