Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Publix in Palm Beach County

Officials said the shooter was one of the three people found dead inside the supermarket

Three people including a child are dead after a shooting inside a Publix in Palm Beach County Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the store at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting and found a man, woman and child dead. Their identities haven't been released.

The shooter is one of the people who was found dead, officials said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

