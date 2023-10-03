Child dies after he's hit by van while riding bike to school in Miami Gardens

A child has died after being struck by a van while riding his bike to school in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:25 a.m. near a CVS close to the intersection of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 199th Street.

"The juvenile was crossing the exitway of the CVS," Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado Gourgue said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call of a car that hit a pedestrian and said air rescue transported one pediatric trauma alert to a nearby trauma center.

Police have confirmed that it was juvenile boy who was injured, and later confirmed that he died at the hospital. His age and name weren't released.

The driver of the white plumbing van who hit him remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

"All drivers, when you’re leaving out and it’s dark, please be vigilant, make sure your lights are working and be vigilant of pedestrians crossing the street," Gourgue said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.