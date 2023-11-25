Child dies from gunshot in an Extended Stay hotel in Tamarac 

A child was shot and killed in a Tamarac hotel on Saturday morning, police say.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an Extended Stay Hotel in Tamarac, located in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, to a call of a shooting.

According to a statement by the BSO, deputies found a woman with a child suffering from a gunshot wound. The age of the child was not confirmed by the deputies.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene but paramedics pronounced the child dead on scene, according to the statement.

Currently, BSO detectives are investigating how the shooting started and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates on this developing story.