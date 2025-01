A 5-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after falling from an apartment building in Miami, fire officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the building at 1245 Northwest Street.

Officials said the child fell from the fourth or fifth floor of the building.

The child was transported to Ryder Trauma and was in critical condition, fire officials said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.