Children among 5 injured in Fort Lauderdale county bus crash

Five people, including three children, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center Sunday, after a crash involving a county bus and pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along NW 19th Street at about 11:46 a.m. where they found two adults and three children had been injured in the crash.

Both the bus driver and pickup truck driver remained on scene, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

The extent of the injuries remain unclear at this time and the investigation is ongoing.