Christmas Wonderland hits capacity as long lines back up roads on preview night

Christmas Wonderland, the holiday-themed amusement park in only its second year at Tropical Park, reached capacity on Thursday night, reportedly leaving some ticketholders stuck outside.

Management said in a statement: "At our Preview Night for Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park, we had an unprecedented demand for access to the Park. In an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close the Park when it reached capacity as the safety of our guests and staff is the top priority. Our team is committed to delivering an optimal and safe holiday experience for the community."

It was not immediately clear how many ticketholders were denied entry, but at least one viewer contacted NBC6 to complain.

Video shared on Only in Dade showed traffic at a standstill as drivers tried to get to the park from Bird Road.

Those who were able to get in enjoyed a preview of Christmas, as the park was transformed into a dazzling spectacle for South Florida families.

For the next few weeks, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to walk through Christmas Wonderland, which will be open until Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets are $29 for children and $39 for adults.

