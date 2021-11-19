Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Church Youth Leader Arrested on Charges of Sex Acts With Teen

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim said he engaged in sexual acts with Ricky Torcise from June to October of this year

By NBC 6

Shutterstock

A youth leader at a southwest Miami-Dade church has been arrested on charges that he allegedly performed sexual acts on a male teenager who attends the church.

Ricky Torcise, 67, was charged with one count of engaging in sexual acts with a child, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

Miami-Dade jail records showed he was being held on $10,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim said he engaged in sexual acts with Torcise from June to October of this year.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Ricky Torcise

The teen told investigators that Torcise touched the teen's private areas, the report said.

According to the report, the two performed sex acts on each other, with the victim saying he performed the act "out of fear."

Torcise was taken into custody and charged. His next court hearing is December 16th.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countysexual assault
