Circle K To Sell Medical Marijuana At Some Florida Stores in 2023

Marijuana will soon be sold at some Circle K stores in Florida beginning in 2023.

Green Thumb, a national cannabis retailer, announced plans Tuesday to expand its footprint in the state with the popular convenience store chain.

The pot retailer plans to launch approximately 10 “RISE Express” dispensaries adjacent to various Circle K locations in Florida. USA Today reported that the locations will have separate entrances that will not be conjoined, similar to the setup Publix Supermarkets and Publix Liquor stores.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer,” Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler said in a press release. "Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis."

Green Thumb executives hope that the expansion into Circle K stores will help make medical marijuana more mainstream.

“The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store,” the company said.

According to agreement, the cannabis retailer will be able to lease space from Circle K and sell its branded products in the dispensaries including pre-rolled pot, edibles and vapes, which will come from a new 28-acre cultivation facility in Ocala that a spokesperson says will be operational by the end of 2022.

Green Thumb currently owns and operates a handful of retail stores throughout the state, with locations in Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, West Palm Beach, and more.

Who can get medical marijuana in Florida?

Medical marijuana is legal in the state of Florida for residents with medical marijuana cards who have been diagnosed with qualifying conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, among others.

As of Oct. 14, there are more than 750,000 medical marijuana card holders in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.