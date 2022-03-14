Citizen Panel Reviewing Video of Woman's Rough Arrest by Miami Police

Newly-released police body camera video shows a rough arrest of a woman that led to two Miami officers resigning and a review by the city's Citizen Investigative Panel.

The panel on Tuesday will review the video, which shows the Nov. 27, 2020 encounter with the 20-year-old woman.

The incident began when police responded to a gas station after receiving complaints that she was loitering.

The woman is heard curing at an officer as she walks away from the scene, before the officer becomes upset that she spit on his car.

After the officer told the woman to clean the spit off her car she refused, another officer arrives and the woman is taken into custody.

But as she's sitting in the back seat of a police vehicle handcuffed, she spits in the officer's face, and he grabs her neck with both hands and throws her to the ground.

An internal affairs investigation upheld the woman's complaints of excessive force and improper procedure.

Both officers resigned from the department in 2021.

The panel on Tuesday will review the video and decide whether to push for criminal charges.

NBC 6 reached out to the department for comment but haven't heard back.