City of Fort Lauderdale falls victim to phishing scam losing $1.2 million

Police are investigating after the City of Fort Lauderdale fell victim to a phishing scam, losing $1.2 million to someone posing as a legitimate construction company.

Fort Lauderdale Police is working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate who conned the city on September 14th, claiming to be Moss Construction, a firm the city does work with.

Detectives said the city paid the $1.2 million payment believing it to be a legitimate bill.

It was later learned the request for payment was fraudulent.

The city is hoping to recover its money, since wire transfers often take days to finalize.

Police are using the situation to remind people to be vigilant and cautious when fulfilling payment requests.

This is an active investigation.