On-Duty City of Miami Officer Photographed Wearing Pro-Trump Mask Inside Polling Location

City of Miami Police say they are addressing a police officer's behavior, after a photo of said officer dawning a Trump face mask at an early voting polling location began circulating online Tuesday morning.

The photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. In his Tweet, Simeonidis calls the officer's mask a form of "voter intimidation".

The police officer in the picture, whose name tag identifies them as Officer Ubeda, can be seen wearing a "Trump 2020' face mask.

In a statement, City of Miami Police said they were aware of the photograph, calling the officer's behavior unacceptable.

"This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately," City of Miami Police said.

The police department has not stated whether or not the officer will face any discipline.