On-Duty City of Miami Officer Photographed Wearing Pro-Trump Mask Inside Polling Location

City of Miami Police say they are addressing a police officer's behavior, after a photo of said officer dawning a Trump face mask at an early voting polling location began circulating online Tuesday morning.

The photo was tweeted by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats, inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami. In his Tweet, Simeonidis calls the officer's mask a form of "voter intimidation".

The police officer in the picture, whose name tag identifies them as Officer Ubeda, can be seen wearing a "Trump 2020' face mask.

In a statement, City of Miami Police said they were aware of the photograph, calling the officer's behavior unacceptable.

"This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately," City of Miami Police said.

The police department has not stated whether or not the officer will face any discipline.

Decision 2020
