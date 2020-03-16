City of Miami to Close Restaurant Dining Rooms, Bars Over Coronavirus

The city of Miami plans to close restaurant dining rooms and bars beginning Tuesday to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has quarantined himself, said Monday that delivery, take-out and drive-through orders are still allowed.

The measure will take effect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Dear Miami: anti-social is the new social. #SocialDistancing #COVID19 #InThisTogether



Takeout > Dine out

Home workout > Gym classes

FaceTime > Getting together

Staying in > Going out

Health > Healthy social life pic.twitter.com/NjiGslvmX9 — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) March 17, 2020

Miami-Dade County on Sunday announced that bars and clubs are to be closed by 11 p.m., but delivery and take-out are still allowed. On Miami Beach, sidewalk cafes will be required to reduce their capacity and an 11 p.m. curfew will be enforced in the entertainment district.

As of Monday night, 142 Florida residents had tested positive in the state for COVID-19. Another 18 non-Florida residents have also tested positive in the state, while 6 Florida residents have tested positive outside the state.

The announcement comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, to avoid discretionary travel and to avoid bars, restaurants and food courts.

The updated CDC guidelines will last for 15 days but the threat of the coronavirus spread in the United States could last until possibly August, President Donald Trump said in a news conference Monday.