City of Miami Votes to Waive Fees for Sidewalk Dining, Give Restaurants Cash Credit

By Daniela Flamini

The City of Miami unanimously voted Thursday to approve a resolution that waives fees for sidewalk cafe permits and provides cash credit to restaurants to cover next year's fees.

"Miami restaurant owners pay some $3,000 to $20,000 annually for the sidewalk permits, so this will bring much-needed financial relief during the pandemic," a spokesperson said.

The resolution goes into effect immediately.

The spokesperson noted that the city collected $106,585 in sidewalk permit fees in 2020, since outdoor dining has increased significantly throughout the pandemic.

Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell, whose district covers Brickell, Midtown and Coconut Grove, sponsored the bill.

It was approved unanimously on January 28, and after a second reading by the commission Thursday, the resolution passed again with everyone's vote.

