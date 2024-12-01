City of Miami wants to spread holiday cheer with an hour of free parking

The City of Miami is in the giving spirit.

To allow people more time to shop and spread the holiday cheer, the Miami Parking Authority is offering one hour of free extended parking through its annual Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation program.

So how does it work?

From Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 11:59 p.m., just pay for your session like normal, and when it expires, receive a special holiday courtesy citation flyer. That flyer will grant you up to one free hour of parking beyond the expiration time at all on-street parking spaces throughout Miami.

The program automatically applies to customers who use the PayByPhone app or single-space master meter to pay for parking.

So why is the Magic City feeling so merry?

“Because, in a small way, it is our opportunity to thank customers, residents, merchants, and visitors for their loyalty throughout the year,” the Miami Parking Authority said in a news release. “It is also a time to support the economic development of Miami by allowing the public to have an additional free hour of parking to shop, run errands, and visit their favorite entertainment venues. Your support is what drives us to continue providing these services.”

Happy parking.