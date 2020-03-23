City Officials Extend State of Emergency in Key West, Close Non-Essential Businesses

City officials have renewed Key West's state of emergency order for another seven days, adding new shutdown measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

Last Thursday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in The Keys. Monroe County ordered all hotels, short-term rentals and vacation rentals to stop renting to tourists for two weeks as of Sunday evening.

Now, all "non-essential" retail and commercial businesses have been ordered to shut down beginning 5 p.m. Monday. Officials also urged employers to "utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible."

While the new directive does not limit how many people can attend a religious service, it does ask people to practice social distancing, limit group sizes to less than ten people, and keep six feet of distance between each other.

"In the interest of public safety, economic stability and long-term recovery, all individuals should reduce social contact to the greatest degree possible by limiting their travel for essential services," the order states.

On Sunday evening, the total number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 1,007, with a death toll of 13.