Broward

Coast Guard searching for missing diver in waters off Deerfield Beach

USCG said Erick Gaunt was reported missing while diving and was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow and white tanks.

By NBC6

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

Crews from the United States Coast Guard are searching for a diver who went missing Saturday in the waters off Deerfield Beach.

Air and surface crews are taking part in the search at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USCG Sector Miami and 305-535-4472.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDeerfield Beachmissing diver
