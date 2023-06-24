Coast Guard searching for missing diver in waters off Deerfield Beach

Crews from the United States Coast Guard are searching for a diver who went missing Saturday in the waters off Deerfield Beach.

USCG said Erick Gaunt was reported missing while diving and was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow and white tanks.

#BREAKING @USCG air & surface crews are searching for Erick Gaunt, a white man in his 30s, reported missing while diving off #DeerfieldBeach. Gaunt was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow & white tanks.



Contact Sector Miami if you have any info at 305-535-4472 pic.twitter.com/OxpxhBKtd8 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 24, 2023

Air and surface crews are taking part in the search at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USCG Sector Miami and 305-535-4472.