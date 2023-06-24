Coast Guard searching for missing diver in waters off Deerfield Beach

Crews from the United States Coast Guard are searching for a diver who went missing Saturday in the waters off Deerfield Beach.
USCG said Erick Gaunt was reported missing while diving and was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow and white tanks.
Air and surface crews are taking part in the search at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the USCG Sector Miami and 305-535-4472.