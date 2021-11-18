Coconut Creek Boater Missing Since Saturday Found Dead: Sources

A boater from Coconut Creek who went missing Saturday and had not been heard from since has been found dead, according to sources.

Sources told NBC 6 News that the body of Daniel Potter, who was last seen getting into his canoe in Coco Lake around 5:30 p.m., was found in that body of water.

Police say the 60-year-old was initially going on a fishing trip.

“My husband lives for fishing, he’s out there every night, keeps him nice and calm, he catches bass, takes some pictures, and throws ‘em back,” his wife, Justine Potter, told NBC 6 on Tuesday.

Police did not release any additional details at this time.

While a non-profit group called Guardians for the Missing searched the lake Tuesday afternoon with sonar equipment, precious little had been found of Potter or his boat.

“My daughter found one flip flop and I found the other,” Justine Potter said, adding that they also found an oar, but the boat is still out there somewhere.