3 Officers Injured, 2 in Custody After Shooting in Coconut Creek

Three police officers were injured and two suspects are in custody in an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday in Coconut Creek, police said.

A police-involved shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

BREAKING: 2 suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Coconut Creek. Witnesses say 2 officers appeared to be injured or were transported to the hospital. We expect an update from @CoconutCreekPD right before the news at 11 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/cwJxzm7p3t — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) August 31, 2021

A K-9 was also taken to an animal hospital. All officers appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are investigating.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.