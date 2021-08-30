3 Officers Injured, 2 in Custody After Shooting in Coconut Creek

Three police officers were injured and two suspects are in custody in an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday in Coconut Creek, police said.
A police-involved shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.
A K-9 was also taken to an animal hospital. All officers appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office are investigating.
Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
